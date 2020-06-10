Mary Catherine Dady
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Catherine Dady

Bellevue - Mary Catherine (Hallbach) Dady, died June 9, from kidney failure and other complications. She was 72. She had lived in Bellevue for 21 years. Ms. Dady, a Newport native, was a poet, visual artist, and skilled piano player, an expert in the classical canon and the American popular song. Retired at the time of her death, Ms. Dady had worked for many years as a receptionist at the Carmel Manor Nursing Home in Fort Thomas, and had volunteered there for many years before that as an entertainer. Ms. Dady was an honors graduate of St. Thomas High School in Fort Thomas, where she was a National Merit scholarship finalist. She worked her way through what is now Thomas More University and earned a Bachelor's Degree. Ms. Dady was a devout Catholic, and it is unlikely that she missed Sunday Mass more than a handful of times through the course of her life. She had a great love for the arts, especially music of all varieties, children and animals, and she celebrated the beauty of the natural world. Ms. Dady's parents Arnold Hallbach and Virginia (Hudepohl) Hallbach predeceased her. She is survived by her husband James P. Dady, a Bellevue attorney and lawyer-journalist; brothers Arnie (Eve) Hallbach of Shandon, Ohio and Raymond (Beverly) Hallbach of Lebanon, Ohio; her sister Joan (the late Michael) Schoettelkotte of Edgewood, Ky; three nieces and a nephew; three grand nephews and three grand nieces. Visitation will be Monday, June 15, from 4pm to 8pm at the Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 South Fort Thomas Ave. Fort Thomas, Ky with a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, June 16, 9:00 am at St. Rose Church, 2501 Riverside Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio followed by a graveside service at St. Stephen Cemetery. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved