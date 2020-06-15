Mary Clare Sweeney
1930 - 2020
Mary Clare Sweeney

Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late Walter J. Sweeney Jr. Devoted mother of Walt (Robin) Sweeney, Mark (Joanne) Sweeney, Ellen (Paul) Held, Jane Linz, Tim (Karen) Sweeney, Laura (Jeff) Johnson, John (Diane) Sweeney and Brian Sweeney. Cherished grandmother of 36 and great-grandmother of 33. Dear sister of Janet (Nick) Meale. Private services will be held for the family. Departed on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the age of 89. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Cecilia's School where she was a longtime and active member of the parish, 4115 Taylor Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45209. Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
