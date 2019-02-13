Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption
Burial
Following Services
Floral Hills Memorial Gardens
Covington - Mary Cleo Dryden Beal, 64 of Covington, KY passed away February 7, 2019. A Memorial Gathering will be held at St. Mary's Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 9:30am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences. Floral Hills Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 13, 2019
