Sister Mary Clyde Stiers



Cincinnati - Sister Mary Clyde Stiers (formerly Mary Ann Stiers), sister of the Sisters of Mercy for 59 years. Daughter of the late Clyde Stiers and Marie Kiefler. Survived by Lois Olding. A graduate of the University of Cincinnati nursing program, Sister Mary Clyde nursed in Mercy Hospitals in Lima, Coldwater, Hamilton and Fairfield. After her retirement, she was a volunteer at Twin Towers and Llanfair retirement centers. Funeral and burial are private. Memorial Mass for family and friends will be celebrated later. Memorials may be directed to Sisters of Mercy, McAuley Convent, 1768 Cedar Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45224.









