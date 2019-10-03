Services
Advantage Cremation Services - Loveland
129 N Riverside Ave
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 575-7332
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Sharon Woods Lakeside Lodge
4661 E. Kemper Road
Sharonville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Craig


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Mary Craig Obituary
Mary Craig

Deer Park - Mary E. Craig "sis", loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend was called home on sept 6, 2019 at Hospice of Cincinnati.

Mary was born 3.26.1942 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Ora Newport and Hazel Jeffers-Newport. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ron Craig.

Mary leaves behind one son Terry (Brenda) Craig, sister Laura Jeannie Weaver and brother Ora "Bud" Newport Jr; grandchildren Eric Meyer, Jeremiah Craig (Kelcie), Lindsay Wilson (Damien), Dalton Craig (Chrissy) and Samantha Craig. Along with 10 great grandchildren, many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

If you were lucky enough to know Sis, your life was enriched on many levels. She was a one of a kind spirit who saw good in everybody and was a mother to all. Family and friends can attend a celebration of her life on October 6, 2019 at Sharon Woods Lakeside Lodge, 4661 E. Kemper Road, Sharonville, OH starting at 2pm. In lieu of flowers please send donations to hospice of Cincinnati or Matthew 25 Ministries. www.cremationcincinnati.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers