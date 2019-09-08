Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Elden Good Chapel
2620 Erie Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45208
(513) 681-7526
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:30 PM
Marjorie P. Lee Chapel
3550 Shaw Ave
Cincinnati, OH
1928 - 2019
Cincinnati - Mary R. ("Mickey") Davis, age 91, beloved wife of the late Sydnor I. Davis, dear mother of Stacy (Michael) Davis-Barden, Brooks (Andrea) Davis, and Stuart (Alexandra) Davis. Proud grandmother of Benjamin and Samuel Barden, Matthew Davis, and Dennis Davis. Sister of Libby Cranor and the late Susan Stirsman. Mickey passed away peacefully on August 27, 2019 at her retirement home. A memorial service will be held for Mickey on September 14, 2019, at 2:30pm at Marjorie P. Lee Chapel, 3550 Shaw Ave., Cincinnati. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019
