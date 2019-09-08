|
Mary Davis
Cincinnati - Mary R. ("Mickey") Davis, age 91, beloved wife of the late Sydnor I. Davis, dear mother of Stacy (Michael) Davis-Barden, Brooks (Andrea) Davis, and Stuart (Alexandra) Davis. Proud grandmother of Benjamin and Samuel Barden, Matthew Davis, and Dennis Davis. Sister of Libby Cranor and the late Susan Stirsman. Mickey passed away peacefully on August 27, 2019 at her retirement home. A memorial service will be held for Mickey on September 14, 2019, at 2:30pm at Marjorie P. Lee Chapel, 3550 Shaw Ave., Cincinnati. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019