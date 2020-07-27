Mary Davis
Fort Thomas - Mary Louise Davis (nee Byland), 95, passed peacefully on July 26, 2020, in her home surrounded by family. Mary was beloved by her family, and is survived by her son, Kenneth Neill Alexander II (Jo), her daughters Jane Beyersdoerfer (Terry), Ann Meyer (Frank), and Sally Wright (Doug), and her ten grandchildren: Todd Beyersdoerfer, Laura Alexander Hinegardner, Amy Meyer Shaffer, Mary Claire Alexander Brass, Libby Beyersdoerfer Herald, Sarah Alexander Messmer, Katie Meyer, Ben Wright, Connor Wright, and Mitchell Meyer. She is also survived by twenty great grandchildren and one beautiful great great-granddaughter. She dearly loved and kept up with all of her family members until the very end. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-five years, Don Davis, her parents and four siblings, Gale Byland, Elmo Byland, Ruth Byland Reichel, and Bernice Byland Stull, as well as her first husband, Kenneth Neill Alexander, who was killed in WWII. Mom, Grandmama, Mona, Honeygram was just one of those special people who always held herself to a higher standard. Mary walked this earth with grace and dignity at all times. Dressed to the nines and also the times, she had the drive to do the right thing and show others how to do it as well. She showed love equally and wholly to all of us, and exemplified what it is to have lived a good life. She was dedicated to her family—mostly, dearest Don (Papaw)-and was incredibly hardworking, always taking pride in her career. She was the person that we always wanted to know more about, and even if you thought you knew who she was, you find out at the end you wish you would've known so much more. But she always asked about you, and she listened, and she remembered and she asked, every single time. She encouraged us to "remember who you are" because she wanted us to live our best lives, and hoped for the best possible outcome for each and every one of us. One of the many facets of Mary's life was that she was ahead of her time and invested in her career. She had impeccable taste that she translated into her career as an event planner and sales professional. She retired as the executive assistant to the president of Edgecliff College, an institution she loved. She had a strong faith in God and enjoyed her time worshipping at the First Presbyterian Church with friends and family. Mary was smart, beautiful, endearing, and to her family, the perfect matriarch. We will cherish every moment that we had with her, because she was such a special part of our lives. We will remember her with great adoration because of how she lived and loved. We will always love you little lady. Visitation will be private for extended family from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM Thursday July 30, 2020 at Dobbling Funeral Home in Ft. Thomas, service will follow at 12:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Thomas Education Foundation 28 N. Fort Thomas Avenue Fort Thomas, KY 41075 or the First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Thomas 220 S. Fort Thomas Avenue Fort Thomas, KY 41075.
Online condolences may be made to dmefuneral.com
