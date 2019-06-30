|
|
Mary Della (Mary Adelasia) Mattei
Louisville - Mary Della (Maria Adelasia) Mattei, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at home with her husband by her side. She was 94.
Della was born on August 25, 1924 in Louisville, a daughter to Pellegrino Mattei and Amerisa Mattei.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Graveside Ceremony, 1 pm Friday, July 5, 2019 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 11000 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" was entrusted with arrangements www.RattermanBrothers.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 30, 2019