Edgewood - Mary Diane Raker (nee Bailey), 73 years of age passed away Friday at St. Elizabeth Hospice with her loving family by her side. Loving wife of the late Joseph G. Raker Jr. Loving mother of Jennifer Martin, Geoffrey Raker, Tara Hargett, and the late Kevin Raker. Loving grandma of Samantha, Elliot, Evan, and Hudson. Dear sister of Karen Bailey, William Bailey, David Bailey, and Mark Bailey. Diane was a Teacher at St. Pius X School for many years. Visitation Tuesday from 5:00 pm until 7:00pm at St. Pius X Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 7:00pm. Burial will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to: The Parish Kitchen 141 West Pike Street, Covington, KY 41011 or St. Pius X School Science Department 348 Dudley Road, Edgewood, KY 41017 or St Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
