Mary Dorothy Wilson
Alexandria - Mary Dorothy Wilson, 98, of Alexandria, KY passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020 at River Valley Nursing Home. Mary was a homemaker and loved being with her family. She was a member of the 1st Assembly of God Church in Alexandria.
She is survived by her sons; William (Sharon) R. Wilson IV, Gary (Rose) Wilson, Terry ( Debbie) Wilson, and Michael (Patty) Wilson, daughter Bonnie (Jeff) Darwish. Son in Law Duane Bowman, Sister in Law Joyce Miller, and 20 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren, and 9 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband William R. Wilson III, daughter Melinda Bowman, sister Margaret Retzler, brothers; Monsignor Otto Hering, Bernard Hering, Edward Hering, and Frank Hering, and brother in law Putt Miller.
A visitation will be held on Saturday February 1st, 2020 at the 1st Assembly of God Church in Alexandria from 10am -11am. Church service will begin at 11am. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020