Mary E. "Betty" Carroll
CIncinnati - Carroll, Mary E. "Betty" (nee Kleve), beloved wife of 57 years of the late Walter N. Carroll. Loving mother of Betsy (the late Linus) Ryland, Mickey (Tom) Rheinecker and Walter N. (Ann) Carroll. Loving grandmother of Linus (Jill) Ryland, Elizabeth (Eric) Steva, Gen (Dave) Smith, Michelle Rheinecker, Chris (Karl) Lippowitsch, Valerie (Tom) Koening, Kathy (Eric) Crider, Colleen (Rich) Herrick, Wally (Jackie), Kevin (Krista), and Greg (Angela) Carroll and Allison (John) Waltner. Great-grandmother of 34. She died peacefully February 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in her 100th year of life. Visitation 9 A.M. - 10 A.M Friday, February 14, 2020 at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home (3155 Harrison Ave, Westwood) followed by Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 A.M. at St. Catharine Church (2848 Fischer Place, Westwood). In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263 or the Altiora Fund for the benefit of Walter N. Carroll Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45205. Neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 12, 2020