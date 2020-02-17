Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Dearinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Dearinger

Add a Memory
Mary E. Dearinger Obituary
Mary Etheleen Dearinger, 88, of Hebron, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Baptist Village Care Center. She was an order clerk for FoxMeyer Pharmaceuticals in Queensgate, Ohio and she loved to crochet and to knit. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Dearinger; son, Ronnie Dearinger; sisters, Joyce Massey, Onita Collins, Marjorie Maurer; brother, Bernard Mounce and grandson, David Dearinger. Survivors include her sons, Sonny (Debbie) Dearinger of Hebron, Dale (Tracy) Dearinger of Burlington; brother, Milton Mounce; grandchildren, Bryan and Damon Dearinger and 2 great grandchildren. Visitation is on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Service at 12:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow. Interment in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Bluegrass, 2312 Alexandria Drive Lexington, KY 40504. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to

www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -