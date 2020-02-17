|
Mary Etheleen Dearinger, 88, of Hebron, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Baptist Village Care Center. She was an order clerk for FoxMeyer Pharmaceuticals in Queensgate, Ohio and she loved to crochet and to knit. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Dearinger; son, Ronnie Dearinger; sisters, Joyce Massey, Onita Collins, Marjorie Maurer; brother, Bernard Mounce and grandson, David Dearinger. Survivors include her sons, Sonny (Debbie) Dearinger of Hebron, Dale (Tracy) Dearinger of Burlington; brother, Milton Mounce; grandchildren, Bryan and Damon Dearinger and 2 great grandchildren. Visitation is on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Service at 12:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow. Interment in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Bluegrass, 2312 Alexandria Drive Lexington, KY 40504. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020