Mary E. Hughes
Cincinnati - (Nee Leggett) Beloved wife of the late Roy T. Hughes. Devoted daughter of the late Raymond T.and Loretta (nee Meyer) Leggett. Loving sister of Patricia (Glenn) Johnson, Kathryn Turner and the late Rita Corcoran and Raymond J. Leggett. Also survived by four generations of nieces and nephews and dear friends. Passed away Tuesday March 4, 2019 at 85 years of age. Visitation Sunday March 17, 2019 from 1:00 until 3:00pm at B.J. Meyer Sons Overlook Memorial Home, 4841 Glenway Ave. Burial Monday 11:00am at Mt. Moriah Cemetery 686 Mt. Moriah Dr. Clermont Cty. 45245. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 15, 2019