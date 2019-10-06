Services
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Mary E. "Betty" Keiser

Mary E. "Betty" Keiser

Montgomery - Mary E. "Betty" Keiser. Beloved wife of the late Warren R. Keiser. Loving mother of Diana (Carlton "Jake") Dolwick. Proud grandmother of Brian L. Dolwick. Sister of the late Virginia Hall and Harry Huddleston, Jr. In addition to her family, she loved boating, square dancing, and traveling. Passed away September 30, 2019 at the age of 94. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio.

www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019
