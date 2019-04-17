Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
3612 Church Street
Covington (Latonia), KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Schoettle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Schoettle


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Mary E. Schoettle Obituary
Mary E. Schoettle

Latonia, KY - Mary E. Schoettle, 96, of Latonia, KY, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She retired from McAlpin's as a sales person in the jewelry department. Mary was a member of Holy Cross Parish, a member of the former St. Helen's Society and a volunteer at the Holy Cross Grade School cafeteria. She enjoyed bowling, reading and playing cards with friends. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband: James C. Schoettle; grandson: A.J. Schoettle; sister: Kate (Ray) Schroer and brother: Bob Cummins. She is survived by her sons: Gary Schoettle, David Schoettle and James (Beth) Schoettle; caregiver: Kay Schoettle; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Holy Cross Church, 3612 Church Street, Covington (Latonia) KY 41015. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY. Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Church and/or St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now