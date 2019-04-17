|
Mary E. Schoettle
Latonia, KY - Mary E. Schoettle, 96, of Latonia, KY, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She retired from McAlpin's as a sales person in the jewelry department. Mary was a member of Holy Cross Parish, a member of the former St. Helen's Society and a volunteer at the Holy Cross Grade School cafeteria. She enjoyed bowling, reading and playing cards with friends. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband: James C. Schoettle; grandson: A.J. Schoettle; sister: Kate (Ray) Schroer and brother: Bob Cummins. She is survived by her sons: Gary Schoettle, David Schoettle and James (Beth) Schoettle; caregiver: Kay Schoettle; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Holy Cross Church, 3612 Church Street, Covington (Latonia) KY 41015. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY. Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Church and/or St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019