Mary E. Zumwalde (nee Nott)
Anderson Twp. - Mary E. Zumwalde (nee Nott) wife of the late Ralph Zumwalde beloved mother of Ralph (Nancy) Zumwalde, Jean (the late Jon) Gelvin, & Barbara (Dave Tourtelot) Zumwalde, also survived by 9 grandchildren & 12 great-grandchildren. Died Dec. 30, 2019. Age 96 yrs. Resident of Anderson Twp. Private Service. Memorials to St. Timothy's Episcopal Curch or The Ronald McDonald House. T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Jan. 12, 2020