Mary Elaine Schneider
Alexandria - Mary Elaine (Steffen) Schneider, age 90, passed away on January 31, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Albert Schneider Jr., her son Steve, and daughter Elaine. Survived by Jan (Al) Tallarigo, Albert (Gina) Schneider, Rose (Donn) Class-Heidotting, and Eric (Mary Jo) Schneider. Loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren, Jacob (Stacy), Jill, Joe (Joanna), John and Jennifer Tallarigo; Brian, Steven and Claire Schneider; Zachariah (Rachael) and Lauren Class; Anna, Jake and Luke Schneider and Great Grandmother to Brenden, Elijah, Alex, Isabella and Aubrey. Mary grew up in Newport, Kentucky and was a proud graduate of Corpus Christi Grade School and Academy Notre Dame de la Providencia (Our Lady of Providence High School), planning class reunions for both schools for 70 years. Upon graduating high school, Mary worked at a local radio station writing advertisements and did on-air theater reviews. She also worked part time as a secretary at the Soil Conservation District for many years. Upon moving to Alexandria in 1956, Mary settled into her most cherished role as a wife, mother, and later grandmother. Mary had a love for St. Mary Parish as she was a member for 64 years. As an active parishioner over the years, Mary helped start the bereavement committee, operated the youth center, taught religious education in her home with her husband Albert, served as editor of the church newsletter, volunteered at the church festivals, and supported the clergy and Sisters of Notre Dame her entire life. Mary lived her faith in many ways such as driving children with special needs to school every day and visiting the elderly in nursing homes up until a few months ago. She was a supporter of Bishop Brossart High School through her involvement in school activities and attendance at sporting events. Mary treasured her life in Alexandria, living in the center of town, cherishing her time with neighbors, family and friends, and could often be seen sitting on her front porch swing at her house on Main Street. She will truly be missed by the many lives she touched. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington Street, Alexandria, Kentucky. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, February 5, at 10:30 a.m., St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Memorials are suggested to Bishop Brossart High School, 4 Grove St., Alexandria, Kentucky 41001 or St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, 8246 East Main Street., Alexandria, Kentucky 41001.Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020