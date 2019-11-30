|
Mary Elaine White
White, Mary Elaine (nee Kunz), devoted wife of the late Marvin White, loving mother of Steve (Mary), Jerry (Karen), Jim (Donna) White, Sue Riegler, Donna (Dave) Seibert, cherished grandmother of 16 and great grandmother of 6 Dear sister of the late Virginia Kunz SC. Passed away November 28, 2019 at the age of 83. Visitation Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday 10 AM at St. William Church, 4108 West 8th St, Cincinnati, OH 45205. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Marvin and Mary White Memorial Scholarship Fund, 5150 Breckenridge Drive, 45247 or , P.O.Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019