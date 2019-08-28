Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
Mary Eleanor Hargis Goff


1931 - 2019
Mary Eleanor Hargis Goff Obituary
Mary Eleanor Hargis Goff

- - Mary Eleanor Hargis Goff, died peacefully on the morning of August 15, 2019 at the age of 88.

Mary was born to Frank Hargis and Cora (Garrett) Hargis on July 15, 1931 in Rockport, Indiana where she graduated from Rockport High School. She received an Associates Degree from Stephens College, Columbia, MO and a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Indiana University, Bloomington Indiana. She married Richard W. Goff in 1954. Over the course of her life, she resided in Indiana, Germany, Iowa, Texas, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Kentucky. Mary had a deep talent and appreciation for music and art. She was also was avid reader and supporter of Public Libraries. Most of all, she loved being a mother, grandmother and an aunt, serving as an inspiration for her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Frank Hargis, mother, Cora Hargis, and sisters, Anne (Hargis) Mueller and Jane (Hargis) Harlan. She is survived by her ex-husband Richard Goff, two children, Richard Goff and Angie (Goff) Pansch and five grandchildren: Erika and Drew Pansch, Annabel Reineke, and Tanner and Spencer Pardi and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Kenton County Public Library Foundation (https://www.kentonlibrary.org/general-giving) and/or Spencer County Public Library, 210 Walnut St., Rockport, IN 47635

A Memorial Gathering will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5 P.M until time of Memorial Service at 7 P.M. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
