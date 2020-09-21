Mary Elizabeth Beckman Prisant
Florence - Mary Elizabeth Beckman Prisant, age 68, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 in Edgewood KY surrounded by her family. Mary was a model in her early career and held several positions at different large department stores as a consultant. Mary had a passion for arts, gardening, being outside with nature and animals. Mary was a selfless person who devoted her life to her family, especially her grandchildren. Mary is survived by her two children, Jacquie (Ryan) Clendenin and Maxwell Prisant; grandchildren, Elizabeth "Libby" Clendenin, Ana Clendenin, Katherine Clendenin, and Owen Clendenin; siblings, Michael Beckman (John Taylor), Elaine Beckman, Joe Beckman, Sue Higgins, Pete Beckman, Rita Bell (Billy), and Carmella Beckman-Spector (Mark). Her parents, Fritz and Jacqueline Selm Beckman preceded her in death. Services for Mary will be private at the convenience of the family. Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Florence, KY will be assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the Bill & Betsy Scheben Care Center, 31 Spiral Dr., Florence, KY 41042. To leave a condolence or a message for the family please go to www.chambersandgrubbs.com
.