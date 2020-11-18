Mary Elizabeth Justice
Independence - Mary Elizabeth Justice (nee Wesselman), age 92, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on November 17, 2020 at her home in Independence, Ky. Mary was born to Herman and Marie Wesselman on November 25, 1927 and lived her life on Pelly Road in Independence. She was a member of St. Cecilia Church for over 85 years and loved being a member of the choir. She helped start "The Cecilian Club" for the teenagers during WW2, graduated in 1945 from Notre Dame Academy, and took college courses in computer. She enjoyed playing the organ and working on family genealogy. She and her husband, Everett Justice, built a home on her father's farmland where they raised five children. Along with Everett, Mary owned and operated Excello Bakery in Covington, Ky and Excello Screen Print Co. for over 35 years. However, her greatest love was for her children. She served as president of the St. Cecilia Mother's Club (PTA) and was a leader of the St. Cecilia 4-H Club for 10 years. Her Talent Show entries involving many elementary school children from St. Cecilia won multiple local and state awards. Mary was pre-deceased by her daughter, Margaret Ann (Peggy) Barth-Pelly, her son, Ken Justice, and grandchildren, Chris Barth and Brooke Justice. She is survived by her daughter Elaine Justice, sons Steve (Peggy) and Tim (Marcia) and daughter-in-law, Kay Justice. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and three siblings. Visitation will be from 9 - 11 am Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Cecilia Church and followed by a Requim Mass at 11:00 am and burial at St. Cecilia Cemetery. SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, INDEPENDENCE serving the family. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the St. Cecilia Building Fund, 5313 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41015. swindler-currinfh.com
. Face masks and social distancing required.