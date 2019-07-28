Resources
1931 - 2019
Mary Elizabeth Mohl Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Mohl

West Chester - Mary Elizabeth Mohl, formerly of West Chester, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was born on April 29, 1931 in Franklin Furnace, Ohio to the late Odom Beldon and Ada {Branham} Boggs. She married Ralph C. Mohl, Jr., on June 28, 1953 in Portsmouth, Ohio. They enjoyed 63 years together, before his passing on March 4, 2017. Mary is survived by her daughters Beth (Timothy) Sroufe, of West Chester, Ohio and Karen (Scott) Brown, of Onsted, Michigan; grandchildren Carson Gage Brown and Nolan Chase Brown of Onsted, Michigan; and sister Leona Crabtree, of Westland, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her siblings Edna, Joseph, Arlie, Willard, and Carl. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the or your local animal shelter. Condolences may be left at www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019
