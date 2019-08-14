|
Mary Elizabeth Pierani
Norwood - "Betty" (nee Dwyer) beloved wife for 55 years of the late Geno V. Pierani, devoted mother of Donna (Bob) Baioni, Bill (Polly), Beverly and Mark (Diane) Pierani, loving grandmother of Jeff (Marien), David (Suzanne), Neil (Jenny), Ryan, Kadie (Todd), Jeannie (Ryan), Michael (Sasha), Daniel (Adrienne), Nicholas (Sarah), Dominic, Michael, & Lauren (Joshua), and the late Jamie Lynn and great grandma of Tyler, Molly, Noah & Ben, Erin & Easton, Jamie Beth, Vinny & Rudy, Giani, Cadence, Abigail & Kyleigh, Benjamin, Charlotte & James, Tilley, Brianna, Giovanni, Isabella and Jaida. Passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, Residence Norwood, OH. Age 97, Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Trinity Church, Drex Ave. & Montgomery Rd., Norwood on Friday, August 16 at 5PM, where friends may call from 3PM until time of mass. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the charity of ones choice. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
