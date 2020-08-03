1/1
Mary Elizabeth Rack
1944 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth Rack

After a battle with ALS, Mary Elizabeth Rack, age 76, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Fayetteville, AR. She was born February 21, 1944 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Raymond and Helen Hilbert Vonderheide.

Mary tied the knot with George 'Rick' Rack November 12th, 1966. They enjoyed 53 years of devoted marriage, many calling Mary a saint for managing the energy of Rick Rack all these years.

Mary spent her career as a labor and delivery nurse loving every moment of assisting mothers to bring new life into this world. She spent much of her free time enjoying her passion for horses. Above all Mary relished in her role as mother and Nina.

Mary is survived by her husband, Rick Rack; her daughter, Sarah Rack and husband Jason Smith; grandchildren, Logan and Abigail Smith, all of Fayetteville, AR; and sister, Nancy Johns of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Memorials may be made to the ALS Association at als.org.

To enjoy pictures celebrating Mary's life and sign the online guest book, visit

www.nelsonberna.com/obituaries




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Berna Funeral Home & Crematory
4520 N Crossover Rd.
Fayetteville, AR 72703
479-521-5000
Memories & Condolences
