Mary Elizabeth Rack
After a battle with ALS, Mary Elizabeth Rack, age 76, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Fayetteville, AR. She was born February 21, 1944 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Raymond and Helen Hilbert Vonderheide.
Mary tied the knot with George 'Rick' Rack November 12th, 1966. They enjoyed 53 years of devoted marriage, many calling Mary a saint for managing the energy of Rick Rack all these years.
Mary spent her career as a labor and delivery nurse loving every moment of assisting mothers to bring new life into this world. She spent much of her free time enjoying her passion for horses. Above all Mary relished in her role as mother and Nina.
Mary is survived by her husband, Rick Rack; her daughter, Sarah Rack and husband Jason Smith; grandchildren, Logan and Abigail Smith, all of Fayetteville, AR; and sister, Nancy Johns of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Memorials may be made to the ALS Association at als.org
.
