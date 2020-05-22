Mary Elizabeth Schilling
Covington - Mary Elizabeth Schilling (nee. Wagner), 93, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Wednesday, May 20th at Rosedale Green, Latonia. She was a Homemaker and a longtime member of St. Therese Parish, Southgate. Mary attended Corpus Christi Church and School as a child, before leaving school after 8th grade to help raise her younger siblings. She would marry Ralph George Schilling on January 7, 1950, and they celebrated 50 years of marriage just days before his passing. The newlyweds built a home in Ft. Thomas, where they enjoyed their entire married lives together, raising their children, gardening and hosting fish fries in their side yard. Mary was also very active at St. Therese Parish and School as a Girl Scout Leader, member of the Alter Society, Bereavement Committee, Over 50 Club and St. Mary's Ladies Society. She was also a dedicated member of the Golden Knights Boosters as well as the Southgate Seniors. She was preceded in death by her aforementioned husband; brothers, William (Anne), James (Becky) & Chester (Silvia) Wagner. Mary is survived by her daughters, Robbie (John) Feldkamp, Roxanne (Vince) Sticklen, Becky (Steve) Litmer & Rhonda (Greg) Gardner; son, Bob (Maura) Schilling; brothers, Joseph "Bud" (Pat) Wagner & Robert (Cheri) Wagner; sister, Ruth (Stanley) Krebs; 13 grandchildren, Jason, Jessica, Jacob, Chris, Sarah, Michael, Danica, Bret, Raymond, Allison, Rachel, Rebecca & Grant, and 14 great grandchildren, Hannah, Ava, Devon, Jordon, Mia, Parker, Hayden, Tyler, Paislee, Parker, Paxton, Brianna, Ashton & Huxley. A Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 26th at St. Therese Church, Southgate. Interment will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to the St. Therese School, 2516 Alexandria Pike, Southgate, KY 41071 or Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Covington - Mary Elizabeth Schilling (nee. Wagner), 93, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Wednesday, May 20th at Rosedale Green, Latonia. She was a Homemaker and a longtime member of St. Therese Parish, Southgate. Mary attended Corpus Christi Church and School as a child, before leaving school after 8th grade to help raise her younger siblings. She would marry Ralph George Schilling on January 7, 1950, and they celebrated 50 years of marriage just days before his passing. The newlyweds built a home in Ft. Thomas, where they enjoyed their entire married lives together, raising their children, gardening and hosting fish fries in their side yard. Mary was also very active at St. Therese Parish and School as a Girl Scout Leader, member of the Alter Society, Bereavement Committee, Over 50 Club and St. Mary's Ladies Society. She was also a dedicated member of the Golden Knights Boosters as well as the Southgate Seniors. She was preceded in death by her aforementioned husband; brothers, William (Anne), James (Becky) & Chester (Silvia) Wagner. Mary is survived by her daughters, Robbie (John) Feldkamp, Roxanne (Vince) Sticklen, Becky (Steve) Litmer & Rhonda (Greg) Gardner; son, Bob (Maura) Schilling; brothers, Joseph "Bud" (Pat) Wagner & Robert (Cheri) Wagner; sister, Ruth (Stanley) Krebs; 13 grandchildren, Jason, Jessica, Jacob, Chris, Sarah, Michael, Danica, Bret, Raymond, Allison, Rachel, Rebecca & Grant, and 14 great grandchildren, Hannah, Ava, Devon, Jordon, Mia, Parker, Hayden, Tyler, Paislee, Parker, Paxton, Brianna, Ashton & Huxley. A Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 26th at St. Therese Church, Southgate. Interment will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to the St. Therese School, 2516 Alexandria Pike, Southgate, KY 41071 or Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 22 to May 24, 2020.