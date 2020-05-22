Mary Elizabeth Schilling
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Elizabeth Schilling

Covington - Mary Elizabeth Schilling (nee. Wagner), 93, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Wednesday, May 20th at Rosedale Green, Latonia. She was a Homemaker and a longtime member of St. Therese Parish, Southgate. Mary attended Corpus Christi Church and School as a child, before leaving school after 8th grade to help raise her younger siblings. She would marry Ralph George Schilling on January 7, 1950, and they celebrated 50 years of marriage just days before his passing. The newlyweds built a home in Ft. Thomas, where they enjoyed their entire married lives together, raising their children, gardening and hosting fish fries in their side yard. Mary was also very active at St. Therese Parish and School as a Girl Scout Leader, member of the Alter Society, Bereavement Committee, Over 50 Club and St. Mary's Ladies Society. She was also a dedicated member of the Golden Knights Boosters as well as the Southgate Seniors. She was preceded in death by her aforementioned husband; brothers, William (Anne), James (Becky) & Chester (Silvia) Wagner. Mary is survived by her daughters, Robbie (John) Feldkamp, Roxanne (Vince) Sticklen, Becky (Steve) Litmer & Rhonda (Greg) Gardner; son, Bob (Maura) Schilling; brothers, Joseph "Bud" (Pat) Wagner & Robert (Cheri) Wagner; sister, Ruth (Stanley) Krebs; 13 grandchildren, Jason, Jessica, Jacob, Chris, Sarah, Michael, Danica, Bret, Raymond, Allison, Rachel, Rebecca & Grant, and 14 great grandchildren, Hannah, Ava, Devon, Jordon, Mia, Parker, Hayden, Tyler, Paislee, Parker, Paxton, Brianna, Ashton & Huxley. A Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 26th at St. Therese Church, Southgate. Interment will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to the St. Therese School, 2516 Alexandria Pike, Southgate, KY 41071 or Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Therese Church
Send Flowers
MAY
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Therese Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved