To the Nolan family. So sorry for the loss of a beautiful lady. She was truly amazing and God's gift to all of you. My sincere sympathy and prayers.
Martha Wenstrup
Mary Ellen Bolan
Mary Ellen Bolan (nee O'Connor), born October 28, 1926, died peacefully June 22, 2020, beloved wife of the late Stephen J. Bolan, daughter of the late William C. and Grace E. O'Connor; devoted mother of Jerry (Sandy), late Jim, Tom, Bob, Patty Platts (Tom), John (Mary), Cathy Fallon (LJ), Christy Pucci (Tino), Richard (Dorelle), Mary Anne Tankersley (Kevin), and Brian (Gretchen); dear sister of the late Francis O'Connor, the late Bill O'Connor, Fr. James O'Connor, the late Sr. Anne O'Connor, Stephen F. O'Connor, Robert O'Connor, the late Martha Jane Muchmore, and Marie Mahoney; dearest grandmother of 31 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Visitation Saturday, June 27, 2020, 9:30 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 6531 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45230, followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Archdiocesan Fund for Retired Religious, 100 E. Eighth St. Cincinnati, OH 45202. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.