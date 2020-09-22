1/1
Cold Spring - Mary Ellen Butsch, 84, of Cold Spring, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020. Mary was a devout Catholic praying the Rosary and Novena daily for her friends and family. She loved volunteering especially at St. Joseph Church Office, St. Luke Hospital gift shop and the Aronoff. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing cards and golf with her friends. Mary enjoyed traveling with her family and spending time with all of her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford Beebe and Alma (nee Drahman) Oeters and two brothers. Mary is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Thomas Edwin Butsch, devoted children, Michael (Patti) Butsch, Barbara (Garry) Rosenberger, Sally (Jim) Wilson, Larry (Betsy) Butsch and Ken (Jenny) Butsch, loving grandchildren, Bryan Butsch, Jake Butsch, Jay Rosenberger, Shawn Rosenberger, Danielle Wilder, Jennifer Bridewell, Phil Butsch, Laura Ginikos and, Tyler Butsch and great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Karly, Sam, Chloe, Eve, Camdyn, Case, Brayden, Jackson, Layla, Sydney, Elise and Charlie. Memorial Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30 a.m., Friday, September 25th at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing standards. Mary will be laid to rest at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Joseph School Education Fund, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Special condolences may be expressed at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
