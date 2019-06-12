|
|
Mary Ellen Fay (nee Goertemoeller)
Anderson Twp. - Mary Ellen Fay (nee Goertemoeller) wife of the late William T. Fay, beloved mother of Daniel T. (Susan) Fay, Kenneth W. (Patricia) Fay, Pamela M. (Robert) Barnett, Jeffrey P. (Susan) Fay, and Nancy M. Fay, sister of the late William (Rita) Goertemoeller, dear grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 19. June 8, 2019. Age 98 years. Formerly of Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Veronica Church, Mt. Carmel on Fri. June 14, at 10 AM. Friends my visit at the Church on Fri. from 9-10 AM. Memorials to St. Vincent de Paul or Free Store Food Bank. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 12, 2019