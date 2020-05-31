Mary Ellen McCoy
Mason - MCCOY, Mary Ellen - Beloved wife of the late Thomas McCoy; Devoted mother of Kathy (Bob) Otto, Karen (and the late Mark) Conry, Tim McCoy, Nancy Stover, Theresa (John) Piroli and Patrick (Michele) McCoy; Loving grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren; Mary Ellen passed away on Saturday May 30, 2020 at the age of 81; Private services will be held at the convenience of the family; If so desired, donations may be sent to Hospice of Cincinnati; Condolences may be sent to www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Mason - MCCOY, Mary Ellen - Beloved wife of the late Thomas McCoy; Devoted mother of Kathy (Bob) Otto, Karen (and the late Mark) Conry, Tim McCoy, Nancy Stover, Theresa (John) Piroli and Patrick (Michele) McCoy; Loving grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren; Mary Ellen passed away on Saturday May 30, 2020 at the age of 81; Private services will be held at the convenience of the family; If so desired, donations may be sent to Hospice of Cincinnati; Condolences may be sent to www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.