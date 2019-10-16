|
Mary Ellen (nee Boehm) O'Neal
Independence - Mary Ellen (nee Boehm) O'Neal, 86, of Independence, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Coldspring Transitional Care. She was a homemaker, a volunteer at St. Elizabeth Hospital and a member of Walton Senior Citizens Center. She was pre-deaceased by her husband- Art O'Neal in 1996, her daughter- Penny O'Neal Clements, Two brothers- Donald and Paul Boehm and sister-in-law- Marilyn. Survived by a son- Steve (Holly) O'Neal, a daughter- Peggy (Stephen) Justice, son-in-law- Mark Clements, brother- Thomas (Margie) Boehm and sister- Ruth Gayle(Glenn) Abbott, sister-in-law- Mary Ruth, Six grandchildren-Scott Justice, Stacey Justice (Jon) Miller, Steven O'Neal, Ryan O'Neal, John (Kory) O'Neal, and Dylan Clements, one step-grandson- Jonathan Miller and 2 great grandchildren- Hunter and Shyann Miller. Funeral Services 11AM Saturday, October 19, Visitation from 9-11AM Saturday all at SWINDLER AND CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, INDEPENDENCE. Burial at Independence Cemetery. For private on-line condolences and directions, please visit swindler-currinfh.com. Memorials to Bluegrass Hospice, 7388 Turfway Road, Florence, Ky 41042.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019