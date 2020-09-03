1/
Mary Ellen Paul
1922 - 2020
Mary Ellen Paul

Loveland - 97, passed away Sunday August 30, 2020 at The Lodge. Mary Ellen was born December 5, 1922 the daughter of Lawrence and Jessie ( Peterson) Gaedke. She was preceded in death by her husband Aldrich. She is survived by her two sons, Michael (Cathy) and Jeffrey (Ceri) Paul. Five grandchildren; Amy (Jeff) Hill, Katie, Erick, Arthur (Julia), & Harry (Emily) Paul. Also 11 great grandchildren and her brother Jon (Brenda) Gaedke. A private Cremation and burial will take place at the convenience of the family. Memorial Contributions may be made to Queen City Hospice, in memory of Mary Ellen Paul. Please see www.anderson-fh.com to read more about Mary Ellen.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer on Sep. 3, 2020.
