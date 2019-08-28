|
Mary Ellen Schappert
Covington - > Mary Ellen Schappert (Deters) 91 years of age, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday evening with her family by her side. She was the daughter of Fred and Frances Deters. Mary Ellen was the loving wife of the late Joseph Schappert; cherished mother of Joseph (Sheryl), Thomas (Debbie), Sister Maria Therese SND, and John (Lenore) Schappert; devoted grandmother of Douglas, Ryan, Amy, Sarah, Mary, and Annie; and great-grandmother of Logan, Mattie, Jake, Harper, Amiyah, Ka'Mari, Kyonna, Kaylie, Olivia, and Paisley; dear sister of Joanne Byrne and Father Frederick Deters SJ; and treasured daughters-in-law Chris Schappert and Maria Schappert. Visitation will be 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm Thursday at St. Augustine Church. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 6:00 pm. Burial will take place at Mother of God Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright is handling the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to The Sisters of Notre Dame, 1601 Dixie Highway, Park Hills, KY 41011. Online condolences to www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 28, 2019