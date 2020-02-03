|
Mary Ellis
Sycamore Twp. - Ellis, Mary (Dolly) E. (nee Herbig), devoted wife of the late Donald W. Ellis, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved mother of Bob (Monica), Connie, Paula (Jeff), Jane (Dan). Treasured grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Dolly was a retiree of General Electric and a life long member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in St. Bernard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The . Visitation will be 5:30 - 7:30 with a service at 7:30 on Wednesday, February 5 at Strawser Funeral Home, 9503 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020