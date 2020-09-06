1/1
Mary Ellyn Frey
Mary Ellyn Frey

Colerain Twp. - Mary Ellyn Frey (nee Dirr), beloved wife of 55 years to Roger J. Frey. Devoted mother of John Frey, Mary Joy Frey and Michael (Jenny) Frey. Loving grandmother of Rachel, Emily, Sarah, Tyler, Lily, Ella and Chris. Great grandmother of Ryan. Dear sister of Patricia (Richard) Spanagel, Sharon (late Bob) Geisheimer, the late Gerald (Carol) Dirr and the late Eugene (Margie) Dirr. Mary Ellyn passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the age of 84. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Thursday (Sept. 10) from 10am - 11:15am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann Church at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati, 1802 Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45239. Family request visitors to practice social distancing and the wearing of face masks strongly encouraged. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:15 AM
Frederick Funeral Home
SEP
10
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Ann Church
Funeral services provided by
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
