Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church
6474 Beechmont Ave.
Mary Esther Higgs


1928 - 2019
Mary Esther Higgs Obituary
Mary Esther Higgs

- - Mary Esther Higgs, age 91 years, died Sept. 13, 2019. Daughter of the late Charles and Ruth Higgs, god-mother of Jacqueline Doll Carter (Phil), Jacqueline's daughter and sister, Jennifer Carter and Julia Doll Sachs (Bob), also survived by many Higgs and Bogue cousins, especially Martha Ann Bogue, and many very dear and special friends at Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church, and organ, piano and yoga students who have been "family" throughout the years. Thank you all. Memorial Service at Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church, 6474 Beechmont Ave., on Thur. Sept. 26, at 4 PM. Memorials to the Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church Music Ministries or the Hunger Fund. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019
