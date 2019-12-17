Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bernadette Church
Amelia, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernadette Church
Amelia, OH
Mary F. Johnson (nee Danehe) wife of the late Wayne E. Johnson beloved mother of Sandra D. (David) Grau, dear grandma of Kelsey E. (Max Prottengeier) Grau, Christopher D. (Hope) Grau, and Brian D. (Mandy) Grau, great-grandmother of Graham, Honor, AJ, Anthony, Zachary, and Maddox, also survived by several nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives. Died Dec. 15, 2019. Age 83 years. Residence Amelia, OH. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette Church, Amelia, on Fri. Dec. 20, at 11 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Fri. from 10-11 AM. Memorials to League of Animal Welfare, 4193 Taylor Rd., Batavia, OH 45103. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
