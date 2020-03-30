Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary F. Thomas

Add a Memory
Mary F. Thomas Obituary
Mary F. Thomas

Erlanger - Mary Thomas of Erlanger, left this world on March 28, 2020. She left a mark on her family and her community. Mary was the proud owner of Mary T's Alterations. She had a passion for the lost art of sewing. She made everything from suits and wedding dresses to curtains. Mary also enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. Mary leaves behind her beloved husband of 48 years, Russell Thomas; children, Sandra (Roger) Thomas Meece, Russell Thomas Jr., Dakota Osborne, Savanna Osborne, Annalise Osborne; siblings, Sarah, Barb, Ruth, Dan, Joe and his wife Lynn; grandchildren, Cordilia Meece Slayback, Roger Dalton Meece, Taylor Meece. She joins her parents, Joe and Cordillia Tolson in death. A visitation for Mary will be Wednesday, April 1st. at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger Kentucky from 9am - 10am. There will be a limit on how many people can be inside at once or how big a group is outside. We appreciate your patience. Following the visitation, a graveside will take place at Johnsville Cemetery in Bracken County, Kentucky. The graveside will be recorded and posted on our Youtube channel "linnemannfuneralslive". Online condolences can be left at linemanfuneralhomes.com. Your messages will be printed out and placed with a carnation for the family to have your "hug from home".
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -