Mary Ferrara
Union Township - Mary Margaret Ferrara (nee Imes), age 74, passed away peacefully at on February 4, 2020. Mary was born June 14, 1945 in Ironton, Ohio, daughter of the late Elma and James Imes. She was the cherished wife of Michael J. Ferrara for 49 years, loving mother of Michelle Slucher and Michael Ferrara, devoted grandmother of Chloe Slucher and dear sister of James Imes, Richard Imes, Jean Coakley and the late Joanne Imes. Family and friends are invited to a memorial gathering on Saturday, February 15 from 10-11 AM, followed by a memorial service at 11 AM at Truth Community Church, 4183 Mt. Carmel Tobasco Rd., Cincinnati 45255. Memorial contributions may be made to or the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020