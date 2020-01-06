|
|
Mary Frances Albert
Mary Frances Albert (nee Ferguson) passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 79 years of age. She is survived by her dear sisters Juanita Krich and Linda Fay Kusnierz, as well as sons Jerry (Kathy) Hubble, Michael Hubble, Tony (Stacia) Albert, Chaz (Juanita) Albert and daughter Amy (Russell) Hamm. Mary also is survived by grandchildren Scott Kostelaz, Stephan Albert, Tyler Albert, Drew Albert, Brooke Albert, Briana Staples and Shayla Gee, as well as 3 great grandchildren Benjamin, Noah and Lilliana. Mary also leaves behind her ex-husband Rick Albert and former daughter-in-law Mary Wooten. Mary is predeceased by her mother Dorothy Ferguson, father Clifton Ferguson, brother Jim Jones and granddaughter Angela Marie Wood. A memorial and celebration of life will be held at St. John's United Church of Christ, 415 Park Ave, Newport, KY 41071 from 1 to 3 pm on January 11, 2020. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020