Services
Advantage Cremation Services - Loveland
129 N Riverside Ave
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 575-7332
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Saint Thomas More Church
Withamsville, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Thomas More Church
Withamsville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Walter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Frances Walter


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Mary Frances Walter Obituary
Mary Frances Walter

Cincinnati - Mary Frances Walter entered into eternal life on Saturday July 6, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents: Charles R. S., and Frances (Doll) Walter, her seven brothers: Charles (Ceil), Raymond, Robert, Rev. Leo J. MM, Paul (Mary Alice), Bernard (Wanda) and Herbert. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Jean W. Walter, and several generations of nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on July 23, 2019 at Saint Thomas More Church, Withamsville at 10:00 am, preceded by visitation at 9:30.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Grace Hospice, Maryknoll Fathers, or Saint Thomas More Parish.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers