Mary G. Even
Colerain Twp. - Mary G. Even (nee Wolterman) loving wife of Gary P. Even for 47 years. Devoted mother of Angela M. Even, Gary P. "Bud" Even, and Anthony W. Even (Beth). Cherished Nana of Maxwell, Anthony, Benjamin, Isabella, and Dominic Even. Beloved daughter of Lucille M. (nee Moriarity) and the late Edward A. Wolterman. Dear sister of John, Edward (Nancy), Joe (Gina), Jim (Jan), Rosie Putnick, David, Judy, Alice (Joe) Torre, Stan (Peggy), Diane (Steve) Bierman, Lucy Borchers, Mark (Cheryl), Larry , Katie and Mike Wolterman. Sister-in-law of Diane (David) Klei, Beverly Even (the late Donald Even), and Julie (Mike) Heller. Adored Aunt of numerous nieces, nephews. And a great friend to many people. Passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Age 67. Visitation will be held at St. John the Baptist Church 5361 Dry Ridge Rd. (45252) on Thursday Aug. 20th from 5:00 - 7:00PM and Friday, Aug. 21st from 10:00AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tony's Fight Foundation 4109 Woodchuck Court (45251) or to American Cancer Society or Hospice of Cincinnati. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family. www.mrfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
