Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Jude Church (Bridgetown)
Mary Grace Sunderman Obituary
Mary Grace Sunderman

Cincinnati - Mary Grace Sunderman (nee Martin) Beloved wife for 54 years of the late Deacon Jim Sunderman. Loving mother of Kathy (Jeff) Kirschner, Judy (Bill) Maly, Jim (Enid) and Joe (Terri) Sunderman. Devoted grandma of Andi (Josh) Morand, Sam (Brittany) Kirschner, Will (Krystyna) Kirschner, Ann Marie, Emily Maly (Jim Dugan), Joe Maly, Veronica, Alex, Carmen, Sarah, Charlotte, Clare, Grace and Megan Sunderman. Passed away on May 4th at the age of 77 years. Visitation Wednesday May 8 from 5pm to 8pm at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave. (Westwood). Funeral Mass Thursday, May 9 at 10:30am at St. Jude Church (Bridgetown). Burial St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mercy Health-West Park Activities Fund, 2950 W. Park Dr. Cincinnati, Ohio 45238.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 7, 2019
