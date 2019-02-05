Services
Schmidt Dhonau Kucner Funeral Home
10980 Reading Road
Sharonville, OH 452412555
(513) 948-1113
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schmidt Dhonau Kucner Funeral Home
10980 Reading Road
Sharonville, OH 452412555
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
11144 Spinner Ave.
Sharonville, OH
View Map
Sharonville - Mary (née Ponetta) Grochowski, beloved wife for 54 years of the late Thomas F. Grochowski. Loving mother of David, Mark (Christopher) Grochowski and Denise Marie (Edward) Eichhorn. Cherished Grandmother of Amanda Wetzel, Samantha Watson and Jason Grochowski. Great Grandmother of Klaire Grochowski, Conner and Olivia Wetzel and Kayleigh Watson. Dear sister of Frank Taft. Mary passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at age 81. Visitation from 4:00PM - 8:00PM, Thursday, February 7th, 2019 at Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner Funeral Home, 10980 Reading Rd., Sharonville, OH 45241. Mass of the Christian Burial 10:00AM Friday, February 8th at St. Michael Church, 11144 Spinner Ave., Sharonville, OH 45241. Online condolences may be made at www.schmidtdhonaukucnerfunerals.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 5, 2019
