Services
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
313 W 19Th St
Covington, KY 41014
(859) 491-1436
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Covington, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Covington - Gronefeld, Mary C., 70,of Covington, Ky. passed away March 9, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. Mary worked for Lyons & Fries Law Firm as a Paralegal. She is preceded by her Parents; Richard and Alberta Gronefeld. Mary is survived by her Brothers; Joe Gronefeld, Richard Gronefeld Jr., 3 Nieces and 3 Nephews. Visitation will be Saturday March 16, 2019 from 9:00am - 11:00am at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Covington. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Mother of God Cemetery, Latonia.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019
