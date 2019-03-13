|
|
Mary Gronefeld
Covington - Gronefeld, Mary C., 70,of Covington, Ky. passed away March 9, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. Mary worked for Lyons & Fries Law Firm as a Paralegal. She is preceded by her Parents; Richard and Alberta Gronefeld. Mary is survived by her Brothers; Joe Gronefeld, Richard Gronefeld Jr., 3 Nieces and 3 Nephews. Visitation will be Saturday March 16, 2019 from 9:00am - 11:00am at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Covington. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Mother of God Cemetery, Latonia.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019