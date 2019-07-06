Services
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Grosenbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Grosenbach

Add a Memory
Mary Grosenbach Obituary
Mary Grosenbach

Cold Spring - Mary Elizabeth Grosenbach, 82, of Cold Spring, passed away on July 4, 2019 at her residence in Cold Spring, KY. She was a homemaker, a 25 year volunteer at St. Elizabeth Hospital gift shop and past president of the Auxiliary of St. Elizabeth Hospital. Mary was very active at First Baptist Church of Newport. She was preceded in death by Father, Clifford Ries, Mother, Louise Ewing Ries. Mary is survived by her loving husband, Donald Edward Grosenbach of Cold Spring, KY, daughters, Barbara (Joe) Gateley, and Jennifer (Mike) Laytart, grandsons, Kirk (Erin) Laytart, Troy Laytart, granddaughter, Rachel Gateley, great granddaughter, Corinne Laytart. Visitation 4pm to 8pm, Sunday July 7, 2019 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas (427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave.). Funeral Service will be held Monday, July 8 at 10am, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Newport 801 York St, Newport, KY 41071, 644 Linn St. Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203 or 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 6 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now