Mary Grosenbach
Cold Spring - Mary Elizabeth Grosenbach, 82, of Cold Spring, passed away on July 4, 2019 at her residence in Cold Spring, KY. She was a homemaker, a 25 year volunteer at St. Elizabeth Hospital gift shop and past president of the Auxiliary of St. Elizabeth Hospital. Mary was very active at First Baptist Church of Newport. She was preceded in death by Father, Clifford Ries, Mother, Louise Ewing Ries. Mary is survived by her loving husband, Donald Edward Grosenbach of Cold Spring, KY, daughters, Barbara (Joe) Gateley, and Jennifer (Mike) Laytart, grandsons, Kirk (Erin) Laytart, Troy Laytart, granddaughter, Rachel Gateley, great granddaughter, Corinne Laytart. Visitation 4pm to 8pm, Sunday July 7, 2019 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas (427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave.). Funeral Service will be held Monday, July 8 at 10am, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Newport 801 York St, Newport, KY 41071, 644 Linn St. Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203 or 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 6 to July 7, 2019