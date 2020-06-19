Mary H. (Sanders) Heyl
Mary H. Heyl (nee Sanders)

Mt. Washington - Mary H. Heyl (nee Sanders) wife of the late John R. Heyl, beloved mother of Rachel, David (Stephanie), and Matthew Heyl, and Kayla (Ryan) Powell, loving grandmother of Baby Powell, dear partner of John Losekamp. Died June 16, 2020 at age 60 years. Residence Mt. Washington. Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Church, Mt. Washington on Tues. June 23, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Mon. from 5-8 PM. Memorials to Brain Aneurysm Foundation or American Heart Association.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
JUN
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Church
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
