Delhi - Mary Handermann nee Meeker , devoted wife of the late Carl Handermann, loving daughter of the late Harvey and the late Theresa Litmer Meeker, loving mother of Alan (Marylynne) Handermann, Carol (Mike) McNutt, Paul (Amy) Handermann, Mark Handermann,Julie (Larry) Patrick and Jim (Danyal) Handermann. Grandmother to 25 and great grandmother to 37. Died, Monday, June 8, 2020 age 84. Served the Lord Jesus as a member of Presentation Ministries and the Bible Institute for 30+ years. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Friday 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Social distance requirements allow 32 persons in the funeral home during visitation. Please be prepared to wait in line. Masks are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Presentation Ministries, 3230 McHenry Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
