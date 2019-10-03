|
Sister Mary Harietta Gausepohl
Park Hills - Sister Mary Harietta Gausepohl was born into the loving family of Henry and Irma Gausepohl on August 25, 1936, in Covington, Kentucky. Joyce was the third of four children. She adored her three sisters and felt they enriched her life. She attended St. Aloysius grade school and Notre Dame Academy, from which she graduated on June 1, 1954. After much prayer and soul-searching, Joyce felt drawn to join the Sisters of Notre Dame. She entered the congregation in 1955 and made her profession of vows on August 17, 1957.Sister Harietta began her ministry as a childcare worker at St. Aloysius Orphanage in Cincinnati, Ohio, and at the Diocesan Catholic Children's Home in Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky. In 1985 Sister extended her ministry. She became a Certified Dietary Manager and expert cake decorator. In food service she served devotedly at both the Provincial Center and St. Charles Community in Covington, Kentucky, and was often engaged to make beautiful wedding cakes.Sister found a true home at St. Charles Community. She brought light to the lives of many there. She enjoyed hosting celebrations for the residents and parties with the line-dancing group that met weekly at St. Charles. In June of 2019 Sister Harietta moved to the provincial center as she underwent medical treatment, but never stopped visiting her family at St. Charles. She loved to visit her many friends on weekends. Sister Harietta will be remembered for her kind heart and passion for life. May the love with which she served God and others give her eternal happiness with Him forever!Sister is preceded in death by her parents and her sisters Judith Gausepohl and Monica Woolridge. She leaves behind her beloved sister Katheryn Fitzgerald and many nieces and nephews.Visitation begins at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Provincial Center, followed by the wake service at 5:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 7:00 p.m. in the convent chapel. Interment will follow the 8:30 a.m. Burial on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in the convent cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 3, 2019