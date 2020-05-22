Mary Held
Mint Hill - Mary Janice Held, 82, of Mint Hill, NC, passed away at home May 21, 2020, surrounded by her family. She is native of Cincinnati, OH.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, William J. Held; her children, William J. Held, Jr., Christopher T. Held and wife, Susan, and Susan Sheydayi and husband, Peter; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Alice Ernest; brother, Michael Ernest; and sister, Joanne Williams.
Services are private.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 22 to May 24, 2020.