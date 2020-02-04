Services
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 791-5353
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
View Map
Mary Helen Kelly Obituary
Mary Helen Kelly

Mary Helen Kelly

Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late James E. Kelly. Loving mother of Steven, Kelly (Mindy) Gail (Chuck) Seibert, and Terry Stang. Dear grandmother to Josh and Jordan Kelly, Jason and Adam Seibert, and Brian Stang. Cherished great grandmother of Emerson, Everett, Colton, Hailey, Trevor, Olivia and Ava. Passed away February 3, 2020, age 86. Visitation will be Friday February 7, 2020 from 12PM until time of funeral service, 2PM at The Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery (45236). Family asks all memorials be directed to the or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Association. Condolences may be shared on our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
